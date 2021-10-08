Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Holdings Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $89.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.80. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

