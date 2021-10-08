Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shares Down 5.9%

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.04 and last traded at $16.07. 160,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,991,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $63,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

