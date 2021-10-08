Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €172.20 ($202.59).

HNR1 has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

FRA:HNR1 opened at €153.35 ($180.41) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €153.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €149.97.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

