Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €136.44 ($160.51).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLAG shares. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.50 ($106.47) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR:HLAG opened at €184.00 ($216.47) on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €44.55 ($52.41) and a one year high of €235.60 ($277.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €203.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

