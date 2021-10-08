HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,346.64

Shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,346.64 ($30.66) and traded as high as GBX 2,370 ($30.96). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,360 ($30.83), with a volume of 320,918 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 281.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,346.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,177.54.

Get HarbourVest Global Private Equity alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Wilson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,879.28).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.