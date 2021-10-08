Hardide (LON:HDD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.25

Hardide plc (LON:HDD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.25 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.52). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46), with a volume of 164,547 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of £19.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00.

About Hardide (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

