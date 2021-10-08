Hardwoods Distribution Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.34 Per Share (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.25. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.92.

Shares of TSE:HDI opened at C$36.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$767.22 million and a PE ratio of 11.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.81. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$23.10 and a 1 year high of C$40.80.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.96 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

