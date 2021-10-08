Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HRGLY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

OTCMKTS:HRGLY remained flat at $$40.20 on Friday. 103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.17. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.