Harlan S. Robins Sells 3,895 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $125,691.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Harlan S. Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $143,102.30.

On Monday, July 19th, Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $144,582.40.

NASDAQ ADPT traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,700. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

