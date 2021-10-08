Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,551,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.85% of Harsco worth $256,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Harsco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,634,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harsco by 7.7% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,094,000 after acquiring an additional 184,961 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 30.2% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after buying an additional 421,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after buying an additional 115,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Harsco by 6.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 965,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after buying an additional 62,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Harsco stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

