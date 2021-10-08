Harvest Finance Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $172.66 or 0.00316382 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $108.66 million and $15.85 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00026396 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001302 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 659,874 coins and its circulating supply is 629,315 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

