Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT) fell 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. 251,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 716,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of C$18.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Harvest One Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest One Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest One Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.