Hashgard Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $40,572.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

