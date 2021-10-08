Hathor (HTR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.50 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $124.71 million and $2.50 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hathor has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00061384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00144794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00090943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,901.69 or 0.99979416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.71 or 0.06396834 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

