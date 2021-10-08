HC Wainwright Boosts XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Price Target to $69.00

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 191.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Wedbush downgraded XOMA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Aegis cut their price target on XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.62 million, a PE ratio of 112.67 and a beta of 0.87. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 16.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of XOMA by 181.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in XOMA by 78.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

