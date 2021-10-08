HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SMTS. CIBC lowered their price target on Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,968. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $395.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $79.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTS. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 56.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,615 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 45.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,418,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 759,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 132.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 539,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 5,946.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 225,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 134.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 221,900 shares in the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.