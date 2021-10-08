HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 147.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,471. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah purchased 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $41,151.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,753 over the last 90 days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

