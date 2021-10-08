Head to Head Analysis: Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) & Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Datto (NYSE:MSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Benefitfocus and Datto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus 1 2 1 0 2.00 Datto 0 5 6 0 2.55

Benefitfocus presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.75%. Datto has a consensus price target of $33.20, suggesting a potential upside of 46.58%. Given Datto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Datto is more favorable than Benefitfocus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Benefitfocus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Datto shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Benefitfocus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Datto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Benefitfocus and Datto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus -6.93% N/A -2.26% Datto 7.87% 2.62% 2.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Benefitfocus and Datto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus $268.14 million 1.34 -$24.30 million ($0.77) -14.01 Datto $518.78 million 7.09 $22.50 million $0.35 64.71

Datto has higher revenue and earnings than Benefitfocus. Benefitfocus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Datto beats Benefitfocus on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops. The company's networking Products comprise access points, switches, edge routers, and managed power devices. Its business management products consist of Autotask Professional Services Automation, an IT business management product; and remote monitoring and management. The company was formerly known as Merritt Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Datto Holding Corp. in January 2020. Datto Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

