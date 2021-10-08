Head to Head Analysis: Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Curis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A -35.71% -34.21% Curis -334.50% -40.73% -22.03%

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Curis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$33.34 million ($1.44) -8.03 Curis $10.84 million 63.63 -$29.91 million ($0.61) -12.34

Curis has higher revenue and earnings than Cabaletta Bio. Curis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabaletta Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cabaletta Bio and Curis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Curis 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus target price of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 101.12%. Curis has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 178.88%. Given Curis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Curis is more favorable than Cabaletta Bio.

Risk & Volatility

Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curis has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.1% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Curis shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Curis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Curis beats Cabaletta Bio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Curis

Curis, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints. The company was founded on February 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

