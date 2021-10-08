Head to Head Comparison: Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) versus Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED)

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Associated Banc has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Associated Banc pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Associated Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Guaranty Federal Bancshares has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Banc and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc 25.85% 7.84% 0.86% Guaranty Federal Bancshares 14.81% 8.43% 0.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Associated Banc and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc $1.43 billion 2.39 $306.77 million $1.86 11.97 Guaranty Federal Bancshares $50.94 million 2.07 $6.83 million $1.57 15.30

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Federal Bancshares. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Federal Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Associated Banc and Guaranty Federal Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Banc 0 4 0 0 2.00 Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Associated Banc currently has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.78%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.39%. Given Associated Banc’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than Guaranty Federal Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Associated Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Associated Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Associated Banc beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. The Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment serves customers including businesses, developers, non-profits, municipalities and financial institutions. The Community, Consumer & Business segment serves individuals, as well as small and mid-sized businesses. The Risk Management and Shared Services segment includes corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations and technology shared functions. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans. The company was founded in September 1997 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

