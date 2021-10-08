Head to Head Comparison: Bit Digital (BTBT) vs. Its Competitors

Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bit Digital to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.82, suggesting that its stock price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital’s peers have a beta of -0.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

9.7% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A Bit Digital Competitors 45.74% -42.67% 2.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bit Digital and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $21.07 million -$1.91 million 162.14 Bit Digital Competitors $4.14 billion $548.61 million 16.80

Bit Digital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bit Digital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bit Digital Competitors 349 1293 1553 56 2.40

Bit Digital currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.35%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 11.52%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Bit Digital peers beat Bit Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

