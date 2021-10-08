Head to Head Comparison: IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SciPlay and IBEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $582.20 million 4.35 $20.90 million $0.86 23.02 IBEX $443.66 million 0.71 $2.85 million $1.28 13.37

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than IBEX. IBEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SciPlay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 3.50% 4.74% 3.63% IBEX 0.64% 30.31% 8.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SciPlay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SciPlay has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IBEX has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SciPlay and IBEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 1 8 3 0 2.17 IBEX 0 0 3 0 3.00

SciPlay presently has a consensus price target of $19.46, indicating a potential downside of 1.73%. IBEX has a consensus price target of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.81%. Given IBEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IBEX is more favorable than SciPlay.

Summary

IBEX beats SciPlay on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company was founded on November 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

