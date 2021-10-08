Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 406,600 Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 406,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.19% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RADA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

RADA stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $14.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $535.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.01.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RADA Electronic Industries Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

