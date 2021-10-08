Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 764,168 Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 764,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.26% of Centerra Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $169,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGAU has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.60.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.0556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.19%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

