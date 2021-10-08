Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 2,594.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,537 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Chegg worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.72.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $66.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 91.58, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average is $81.95. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.80 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

