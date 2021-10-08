Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,440 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.18% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 600,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,092,000 after buying an additional 175,433 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,960 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 333,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,575,000 after purchasing an additional 63,198 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,522,000 after purchasing an additional 32,736 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.67.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $204.11 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.