Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 486,033 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Alcoa worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,652,000 after acquiring an additional 435,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,323,000 after acquiring an additional 728,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,114,000 after purchasing an additional 136,678 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,953,000 after purchasing an additional 470,341 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

AA stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 2.52. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

