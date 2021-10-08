Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $5.82 Million Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 519.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,673 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Atkore worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Atkore by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Atkore by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after buying an additional 233,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

ATKR opened at $90.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $102.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.42.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Atkore Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

