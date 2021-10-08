Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $5.90 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 9,217.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,512 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Graphic Packaging worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GPK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

