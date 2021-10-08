Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of ManpowerGroup worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of MAN opened at $113.54 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.04.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

