Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,281 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of CBRE opened at $98.64 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $101.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.79.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

