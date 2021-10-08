Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.91 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of The Mosaic worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 149.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

