Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.99 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 24,485.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,379 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of AGCO worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 55,418 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $25,849,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO stock opened at $127.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

