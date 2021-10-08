Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,648,838 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959,496 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.5% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Microsoft worth $2,072,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $294.85 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.72 and a 200 day moving average of $270.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

