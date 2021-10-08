Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 279.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Ambarella worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after buying an additional 622,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,586,000 after buying an additional 39,558 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 502,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,590,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3,702.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,140,000 after buying an additional 418,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ambarella by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,867,000 after purchasing an additional 51,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Ambarella stock opened at $158.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.17 and a 200-day moving average of $108.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.39 and a beta of 1.41. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $169.28.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.