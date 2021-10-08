Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $6.31 Million in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Alliance Data Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

NYSE:ADS opened at $101.89 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.37.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

