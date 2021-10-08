Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,455 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.61, for a total value of $1,557,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $195.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

