Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 26,500 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.46% of Stewart Information Services worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,261,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

STC stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $818.81 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

