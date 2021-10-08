Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 80,106 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2,768.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,106 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

PNW stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average is $81.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

