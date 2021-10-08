HeartBout Hits Market Capitalization of $175,011.08 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, HeartBout has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $175,011.08 and $7,591.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00049819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.26 or 0.00238921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00103237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012096 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

