Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several brokerages have commented on HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Heartland Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Heartland Express by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

