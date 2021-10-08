Heartland Express Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 4,985 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7,231% compared to the typical volume of 68 put options.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

NASDAQ HTLD traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $16.08. 283,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,281. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Heartland Express declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 96,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 49,063 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Heartland Express by 81,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after buying an additional 73,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 40,485 shares during the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

