Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,925,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Hecla Mining worth $36,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 32.8% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HL opened at $5.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 78.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.68.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

