Hedera Hashgraph Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.60 billion and approximately $209.96 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000693 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00046019 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00111753 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.00489440 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00014931 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00037442 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00025824 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000573 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

