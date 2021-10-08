Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,347 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.57% of Helen of Troy worth $141,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Helen of Troy by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Helen of Troy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Helen of Troy by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 91,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $230.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

