Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.17% of Helen of Troy worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,286,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,354,000 after buying an additional 194,881 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,079,000 after buying an additional 205,973 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,479,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,615,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $230.87 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.60.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.41. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

