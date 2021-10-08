Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target Increased to $254.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $223.00 to $254.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $230.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.