Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading 5.7% Higher

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) traded up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44. 6,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,012,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $672.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,992 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 534,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 486,932 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

