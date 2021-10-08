Helmet.insure Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and approximately $608,319.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00062176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00143102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00093911 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,522.51 or 1.00231615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,555.79 or 0.06536791 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,934,711 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

