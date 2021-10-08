Helpico (HELP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10.00

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 34% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Helpico coin can now be bought for $0.0908 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $2,145.96 and approximately $10.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helpico has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00061825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00147772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00091100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,239.29 or 1.00341590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.13 or 0.06419662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

